Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone

In a phone call on Friday, the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine discussed the situation on the ground in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as "the stage reached" in talks to end the conflict.

During the call, which came a day after a NATO leaders' summit in Brussels, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that at the event, he had reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, said a statement by the country's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan also told his Ukrainian counterpart that during his bilateral meetings with the other attending leaders, he had "comprehensively shared ... the active and principled policy" that Ankara pursued and the "efficient diplomatic efforts it had been exerting," the statement added.

"President Erdoğan stressed that Turkey had provided all the help within its power during this process," it concluded.

NATO SUMMIT

After the summit on Thursday, NATO released a joint statement saying it would accelerate its transformation for "a more dangerous strategic reality."

"Russia's war against Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and is causing enormous human suffering and destruction," it said.

Russia began its war on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.