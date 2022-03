President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France was working with Turkey and Greece on a "humanitarian operation" to evacuate people from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol under attack by Russian forces.

"I will have the opportunity to discuss with President (Vladimir) Putin in the next few hours, but we are going to work with Turkey and Greece to launch a humanitarian operation to evacuate all those who wish to leave Mariupol," Macron said after an EU summit in Brussels.