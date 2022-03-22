News
Far-right presidential candidate Zemmour to deport 1 mln foreigners from France if elected
Far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour said that, if elected in next month's elections, he would set up a return and deportation ministry that would organize what he termed "remigration" by flying unwanted foreign residents out of France.
Published March 22,2022
Éric Zemmour, the far-right candidate campaigning to be France's next president, has made the deportation of a million people he considers foreigners a central plank of his election platform.
"What I would like is to send back all the people that we don't want to have any more," Zemour told the private television broadcaster M6 on Monday evening.
Zemmour said that, if chosen in next month's elections, he would set up a return and deportation ministry that would organize what he termed "remigration" by flying unwanted foreign residents out of the country.
He accused President Emmanuel Macron of allowing 2 million foreigners into France since May 2017 and added that he aimed to deport one million of them.