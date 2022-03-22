News World Far-right presidential candidate Zemmour to deport 1 mln foreigners from France if elected

Far-right presidential candidate Zemmour to deport 1 mln foreigners from France if elected

Far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour said that, if elected in next month's elections, he would set up a return and deportation ministry that would organize what he termed "remigration" by flying unwanted foreign residents out of France.

DPA WORLD Published March 22,2022