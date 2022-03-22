DIPLOMACY ONLY WAY OUT OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR, SAYS TURKEYS ERDOĞAN

Diplomacy only way out of Russia-Ukraine war, says Turkey's Erdoğan

The Turkish president on Tuesday once again stressed on the necessity of continuing diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are aware of the difficulties of the conditions (Russia-Ukraine war), but we will continue our sincere efforts, acknowledging that diplomacy is the only way out," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Ankara.

Erdoğan said Turkey has taken a "clear stance" since the very beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, calling for common sense to prevail and holding dialogue on every occasion.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 925 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, while nearly 1,500 others have been injured, according to UN estimates. Over 3.5 million people have also fled to neighboring countries.

TURKEY-NETHERLANDS RELATIONS

On relations with the Netherlands, Erdoğan said the two countries "have common will to improve cooperation as NATO allies."

He announced that Turkey will host the 9th bilateral Wittenburg Conference this May, which is being organized since a 2008 agreement "aiming at ensuring the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation."

The last conference was held on Jan. 27, 2021 via videoconference.

Commenting on relations with the European Union, the Turkish leader said: "We expect the EU to urgently open the membership negotiation chapters and initiate negotiations on the Customs Union, without capitulating its vicious interests."

He later voiced hopes that the NATO military alliance will play a key role toward a world dominated by peace.

Ahead of the NATO's extraordinary leaders' summit later this week, Erdoğan called on members "to show solidarity, and be together when it comes to the defense industry."

RUTTE APPRECIATES TURKISH ROLE IN NATO

For his part, Rutte hailed Turkey's role in NATO, saying it "carries enormous political and military importance for the alliance."

On a question regarding Turkey not applying the same sanctions as EU over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Rutte said Ankara is "implementing the UN sanctions." as he drew attention to the country's "special position" on the world map.

"We also have to be happy with the fact that Turkey is playing its diplomatic role and its leadership role in trying to end the conflict," he added.



