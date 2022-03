Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address a special NATO summit on Thursday, his spokesperson said.



Zelensky is to speak to the meeting in Brussel by video link, spokesperson Sergey Nikiforov told the UNIAN news agency on Tuesday.



The summit, in which US President Joe Biden will participate, is to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries' support for Kiev and the further strengthening of deterrence and defence against Russia.