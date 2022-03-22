Four Ukrainian children flown to US for cancer treatment

The United States announced Tuesday that four Ukrainian children had been flown to an American hospital after their cancer treatment was disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Children are among the most vulnerable in a crisis," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a tweet announcing the evacuation.

He added that the four patients, from nine months to nine years in age, were "in need of urgent, highly specialized treatment," and included some photos of the patients.

After initially evacuating to Poland, the children, accompanied by relatives, were transported on Monday to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, the State Department said.

"There, the patients will be able to safely resume critical cancer therapy disrupted by the Kremlin's aggression," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

"We are proud to stand with European partners who are also treating children whose life-saving care in Ukraine has been made impossible by Putin's war," he added.

The State Department noted that European pediatric oncology departments were beginning to reach their limits.

"We are constantly in discussion with our European partners (and) with our Ukrainian partners. If we have an additional ability to bring in special cases like this, we'll continue to do that," said Price.