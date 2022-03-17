Blinken: Russian attacks on civilians a 'war crime'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he agrees with US President Joe Biden that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Blinken said Russia recently "stepped up" its attacks against Ukraine "with the goal of breaking the will of the people," and he personally determined war crimes are being carried out based on the destruction that has been wrought in the course of the Kremlin's three-week military operation.

The top diplomat said the US is continuing to document evidence of potential war crimes so that a formal determination can be made and "to make sure that our findings help international efforts to investigate war crimes and hold those responsible accountable."

Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaak is leading the State Department's efforts.

Russia began its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has drawn international condemnation, led to sweeping financial sanctions and export controls on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, which emphasizes that the true number is likely much higher.

More than 3.2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to UN figures.