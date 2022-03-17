1915 Çanakkale Bridge to become one of Turkey’s most important symbols: President

Turkey's president on Thursday said that the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge will become one of the country's most important symbols after its inauguration on Friday.

"Hopefully this bridge will be among the most important bridges in the world," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's extended provincial heads meeting at the party headquarters.

Pointing to the problem of crossing between Asia and Europe before the bridge was built, Erdogan said this investment will cut travel time between the two continents to a mere six minutes.

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge will become the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge with its unique structural characteristics, colors and other features.

Shaped to symbolize an artillery shell as a tribute to the legendary World War I Battle of Gallipoli, also known as the Çanakkale Naval Victory in Turkey, the spires tower 318 meters (1,043 feet) high, with a mid-span of 2.023 kilometers (1.26 miles), symbolizing the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey's foundation.

Red-and-white towers represent the Turkish flag, while the total length of the bridge is 4.608 kilometers (2.9 miles).

Construction had been ongoing since the groundbreaking ceremony on March 18, 2017.