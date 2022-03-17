TURKEYS FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU: HOPES FOR CEASE-FIRE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR INCREASED A BIT MORE

cease-fire

Russia-Ukraine war

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

humanitarian ceasefire

Mariupol

Dmytro Kuleba

UKRAINE WANTS SECURITY GUARANTEES FROM TURKEY AS PART OF ANY RUSSIA PEACE DEAL

"Hopes for ain thehave increased a bit more," Turkish Foreign Ministertold reporters during a press conference on Thursday.has offeredto be one of the guarantors regarding security dimension of a possible deal.has no objection," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.Çavuşoğlu said that he hoped for ain the southern Ukrainian port city of, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpartin Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Çavuşoğlu said he had proposed ato be monitored by humanitarian groups.