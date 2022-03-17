TURKEYS FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU: HOPES FOR CEASE-FIRE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR INCREASED A BIT MORE

 Contact Us
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his comments to journalists during a press conference alongside Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba on Thursday: "Hopes for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war have increased a bit more."

Published March 17,2022
"Ukraine has offered Turkey to be one of the guarantors regarding security dimension of a possible deal. Russia has no objection," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.


Çavuşoğlu said that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.

In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Çavuşoğlu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire to be monitored by humanitarian groups.

UKRAINE WANTS SECURITY GUARANTEES FROM TURKEY AS PART OF ANY RUSSIA PEACE DEAL

Ukraine wants Turkey to be among countries offering security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal with Russia to end the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday after meeting Turkey's foreign minister.

Speaking at a briefing after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Kuleba said Turkey was also helping to set up direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.