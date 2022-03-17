TURKEYS FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU: HOPES FOR CEASE-FIRE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR INCREASED A BIT MORE

"Hopes for a cease-fire
in the Russia-Ukraine war
have increased a bit more," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.
"Ukraine
has offered Turkey
to be one of the guarantors regarding security dimension of a possible deal. Russia
has no objection," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.
Çavuşoğlu said that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire
in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol
, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.
In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba
in Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Çavuşoğlu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire
to be monitored by humanitarian groups.
UKRAINE WANTS SECURITY GUARANTEES FROM TURKEY AS PART OF ANY RUSSIA PEACE DEAL
Ukraine wants Turkey to be among countries offering security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal with Russia to end the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday after meeting Turkey's foreign minister.
Speaking at a briefing after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Kuleba said Turkey was also helping to set up direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.