Holding a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the declaration of the permanent cease-fire with Ukraine would pave way for a long-term solution.







Erdoğan reiterated his offer to host Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul or Ankara.



According to the information gained from the presidential sources, Erdoğan told Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders.