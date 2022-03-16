Zelensky calls on U.S. Congress for more Russia sanctions and defense aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and for further sanctions against Russia including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses.

" Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelensky said in a video address to lawmakers.

"I have a dream, these words are known to each of you today I can say. I have a need, I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help," he asked in a virtual speech to the US Congress.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine , to save people? Is this too much to ask," pleaded Zelensky, so that "Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities."

ZELENSKY URGES BIDEN TO BE 'LEADER OF PEACE'

Zelensky told President Joe Biden that being the leader of the free world also means being "the leader of peace."

In a somber address to the US Congress appealing for more military help to fight off the Russian invasion, Zelensky said this war is not just about his country but about "the values of Europe and the world."

"I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelensky said, switching to English for the final passage of his speech.





