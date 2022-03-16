Turkey to maintain its role as honest mediator to find peace between Russia and Ukraine

As a country that has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine , Turkey continues its role as an honest mediator and facilitator despite all difficulties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his comments during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Lavrov on Wednesday.



" Turkey is determined to implement the Montreux Convention ," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , speaking alongside counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, said on Wednesday the war in Ukraine must stop and Ankara was to continue peace efforts seeking a lasting ceasefire.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu said NATO member Turkey hoped that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as a step toward lasting peace.

"Russia, Turkey have different positions on Ukraine issue, however, Moscow appreciates Ankara's balanced position," Russian top diplomat Sergei Lavrov told reporters alongside Turkey 's FM Çavuşoğlu.



Noting that Turkey and Russia have different positions on Ukraine, Lavrov said Russia also appreciates that Turkey remains committed and fully implements the Montreux Convention.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN.







