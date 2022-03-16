US TO PROVIDE UKRAINE WITH $800 MILLION IN NEW AID AMID RUSSIAS WAR

US to provide Ukraine with $800 million in new aid amid Russia's war

US President Joe Biden authorized on Wednesday $800 million in new assistance for Ukraine to bolster its forces in the face of a widespread Russian invasion.

"The American people are answering President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's call for more help, more weapons to Ukraine to defend itself, more tools to fight Russian aggression. And that's what we're doing," the president said at the White House, noting that US assistance has already helped Ukraine "inflict dramatic losses on Russian forces."

The newly-announced package brings US assistance to Ukraine in just the past week to over $1 billion. It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, including longer-range systems than were previously supplied, 9000 anti-armor systems, and 7000 small arms firearms.

An additional 20 million rounds will be supplied to Ukraine, as well as drones that Biden described as "cutting edge."

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.