5 civilians, including 3 children, killed in dormitory bombing: Ukraine

Five bodies, including three children, were recovered from the rubble in Chernihiv in Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, as Russia continues its war against the country.

The Ukraine State Emergency Service said search and rescue teams reached the bodies while working to remove the wreckage from a dormitory after the city was bombarded by the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was kidnapped by the Russian army, has been released.

Kiril Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said Fedorov had already spoken to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fedorov is in a safe place and will return to his post soon, added Tymoshenko.

Zelenskyy had requested assistance from the heads of state of various countries for the release of Fedorov, who was kidnapped on March 11.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.