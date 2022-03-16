Ukraine rejects proposals of Austria, Sweden neutrality models, wants security guarantees

Kyiv rejected proposals that were offered by Kremlin which said that Austria and Sweden's neutrality models could be an example for Ukraine, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

It also highlighted that the 'security guarantees' must be the focus in the ceasefire talk with Russia.

"Ukraine is now in a direct state of war with Russia. Consequently, the model can only be 'Ukrainian' and only on legally verified security guarantees," its top negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in comments published by President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

A "model" of legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack is "on the negotiating table" at talks between Kyiv and Moscow, he noted.

"Model of security guarantees is on the negotiating table. What does this mean? A rigid agreement with a number of guarantor states undertaking clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks," negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.