U.S. thanks Turkey for helping Ukraine over Russian invasion

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine over the phone on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The phone call comes as the Turkish foreign minister is set to visit Ukraine on Thursday amid Ankara's ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken and Çavuşoğlu discussed "the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop President Putin's war of choice."

He also said Blinken "provided an update on US support to the people of Ukraine and efforts to hold Putin accountable for his unprovoked and brutal war."

The US top diplomat also thanked Turkiye for "its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its efforts to assist Ukraine in its time of need."

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.