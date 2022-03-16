 Contact Us
News World Canada formally removes Russia's RT from Canadian TVs

Canada formally removes Russia's RT from Canadian TVs

Reuters WORLD
Published March 16,2022
Subscribe
CANADA FORMALLY REMOVES RUSSIAS RT FROM CANADIAN TVS

Canada on Wednesday banned TV service providers in the country from distributing Russian state-owned television channels RT and RT France, saying the programming was not consistent with Canadian standards.

"The CRTC is also concerned with programming from a foreign country that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of another country, demean Canadians of a particular ethnic background and undermine democratic institutions within Canada," the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

Major Canadian cable operators had already dropped RT from their channel line-up shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.