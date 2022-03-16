NATO to develop plans on strengthening long-term defense posture: Stoltenberg

NATO defense ministers have tasked military commanders to develop options to strengthen the alliance's long-term defense posture, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference after the extraordinary meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said: "Today we tasked military commanders to develop options across all domains on land, air, sea, and space."

He explained that plans include more troops and "more pre-positioned equipment and supplies" on land, strengthening "integrated air and missile defense systems" and deploying "sea carrier strike groups, submarines, and significant numbers of combat ships on a permanent basis."

Stoltenberg underlined that to ensure NATO's security, allies must invest at least 2% of their GDP on defense.

He said the minister also agreed to continue to "provide significant support to Ukraine, including military supplies, financial help, and humanitarian aid."

According to Stoltenberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin "underestimated the unity and the courage of Ukrainian people" and failed to quickly take over the country and its capital Kyiv.

At the same time, he warned that "we should not underestimate Russia's capabilities when it comes to continue the war and also to continue to attacks on cities," reminding Russia's "brutal warfare" in Chechnya and Syria.

He reiterated NATO's call on Russia to "stop this war, immediately withdraw its forces now and engage in diplomacy in good faith."

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and 1,174 have been injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries and 6.7 million are internally displaced, said the UN agencies said.