TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TO PAY 2-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Turkey's Erdoğan to pay 2-day official visit to United Arab Emirates

The Turkish president will embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's visit comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

A set of agreements will be signed to improve bilateral ties during Erdogan's visit.

The Turkish leader will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Turkey's national day will be celebrated.