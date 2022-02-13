Turkey registers over 73,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 73,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to new Health Ministry data.

The ministry confirmed 73,787 infections, 276 related deaths, and 70,169 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 419,556 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 144 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.56 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.62 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.19 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.81 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 410.76 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.