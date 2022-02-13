AC Milan takes over lead of Serie A after 1-0 victory against Sampdoria

AC Milan on Sunday took over the lead of Italy's Serie A with their 1-0 victory over Sampdoria in a week 25 game.

Rafael Leao scored the winning goal in the 8th minute at Giuseppe Meazza.

Rivals Inter Milan and Napoli settled with one point each on Saturday as a Serie A derby game between them ended 1-1, leaving AC Milan ahead of both teams by adding three points.

AC Milan are now on top of the Italian top league standings with 55 points, followed closely by reigning champions Inter Milan with 54 points, with Napoli at number three with 53 points.