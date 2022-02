5 wounded in Wisconsin shooting before gunman kills self, police say

Five people were wounded Sunday in Wisconsin when a gunman opened fire before fatally shooting himself, officials said.



Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. (0800 GMT) in the downtown area of Racine in what authorities said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.



"A brief foot chase ensued and when confronted, the male turned the gun on himself," the Racine Police Department said in an announcement Sunday.



"Officers attempted to negotiate with the male for several minutes before the male shot himself. No officers fired their weapons."



Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the incident, but say four males and one female were wounded.



"None of the injuries appear to be life threatening," Racine Police said, noting that all five victims were either taken to hospitals by authorities or arrived themselves.



Racine is about 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Milwaukee.