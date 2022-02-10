LIBYAS PM ABDULHAMID AL-DBEIBAH SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt early on Thursday when unidentified persons shot at his car in Tripoli, according to local media outlets.

Several gunshots hit al-Dbeibah's car and the assailants managed to escape the scene.

The assassination attempt comes amid an ongoing tussle for power in Libya as Dbeibeh, who has been heading Libya's UN-backed government since last March, faces a bid by parliament to replace him.

The Tobruk-based House of Representatives is scheduled to convene on Thursday to elect a new prime minister, a development that would deal a major blow to efforts to years of chaos in the oil-rich nation.

However, Dbeibeh vowed on Wednesday that his government will keep working to ensure that Libya does not go through a "new transitional phase," and will not allow the "dominant political class of the past to continue in the coming years."





