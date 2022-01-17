TURKEYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN HEADS TO ALBANIA TO HOLD OFFICIAL TALKS

Turkey's President Erdoğan heads to Albania to hold official talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Albania's capital Tirana on Monday.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama with an official ceremony at Tirana International Airport.

Before the dignitaries began their talks, the national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony.

The Turkish president was also presented a guard of honor.

Erdoğan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Discussions will be held on all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania and steps to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

He will attend a handover ceremony for hundreds of houses built by Turkey in the northwestern town of Lac, which was struck by a powerful earthquake in November 2019.

Erdoğan will also inaugurate the Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital Tirana, which has been restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.