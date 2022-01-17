Turkey, Albania sign 7 pacts to strengthen bilateral ties

Turkey and Albania on Monday signed seven new agreements to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama took part in the signing ceremony of the agreements in various areas, including disaster and emergency management, the media, state archives, culture and art, security, and youth and sports.

A cooperation agreement in media was signed between Anadolu Agency, Turkey's leading news source, and the Albanian Telegraphic Agency, Albania's official multimedia news agency.

The deal was inked by Anadolu Agency Director General Serdar Karagoz and Valbona Zhupa, his counterpart at Albanian Telegraphic Agency.

The ceremony took place ahead of a joint press conference between Erdoğan and Rama following one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

Erdoğan arrived in the capital Tirana early Monday and was welcomed by Rama with an official ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, Erdoğan attended a handover ceremony for over 500 housing units a Turkish agency built for earthquake victims in Albania.

Erdoğan is visiting at the invitation of the Albanian premier accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During his visit, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation are expected to be discussed.

Erdoğan will also inaugurate the historic 18th century Hajji Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital Tirana, recently restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.