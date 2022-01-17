Turkey expects more concrete steps against FETO terror in Albania

As bilateral ties with Albania have been growing steadily, the Turkish government expects the Balkan country to take more concrete steps against the terror group FETO, Turkey's president said on Monday.

"It is our sincere expectation that Albania takes more concrete, decisive, and rapid steps against FETO in Albania," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a joint news conference in the capital Tirana alongside Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The visiting Turkish leader said FETO-a group whose 2016 coup attempt in Turkey was foiled, but not before claiming 251 lives-poses a threat to every country where it has a presence.

"It deeply wounds us that (FETO) has still an area of activity in Albania," he said.

Erdoğan was in Albania at Rama's invitation to attend a handover ceremony for over 500 housing units a Turkish agency built for victims of 2019 earthquake.

On bilateral trade, the Turkish president said it reached $853 billion in 2021, up 68% from a year earlier, and the two countries set a new target of $1 billion. He also said that Turkey is already one of the top investors in Albania, with over 600 companies employing thousands of people.

"With this determination, we should continue to deepen our relations in every area," Erdoğan said.

The two also discussed the issue of the strategic partnership level of relations, the Turkish president said, adding that they highlighted the importance of making the high-level cooperation council mechanism more operational.

The council will meet in the first half of 2022, Erdoğan said.

NEED FOR TURKEY IN BALKANS COUNTRIES

When a reporter said that amid questions about the EU's credibility, the bloc and NATO need Turkey in the Balkans, as it enjoys close ties with regional countries through its historical legacy and other factors, Erdoğan said NATO's approach to the Balkans is more important than the EU's.

The president underlined that Turkey is an "honorable and a powerful member" of NATO while the EU continues to use "delaying tactics" towards Turkey's membership bid.

Erdoğan also stressed that Turkey cares about peace and tranquility in the Balkans and it is one of the guarantor countries for regional peace.

Later Erdoğan also addressed the Albanian parliament, reiterating that Turkey hopes Albania will take essential steps against the FETO terror group.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Turkey will always stand with Albania by sharing its domestically developed Turkovac vaccine.

Rama, for his part, said Turkey is an indispensable and irreplaceable element for EU security, and stressed that he says as much in talks with NATO and the EU along with bilateral talks.

The premier asserted that the EU should not be at all disturbed by the close relations of Turkey and Albania as the ties have deep roots.

Rama applauded Turkey's role helping promote peace in the Balkans and said smear campaigns targeting Erdoğan are fake and divorced from reality.

OPENING OF RESTORED HISTORIC MOSQUE

President Erdoğan also added that Turkey is ready to maintain its support to Albania through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), as he inaugurated the Ottoman-era Ethem Bey Mosque following restoration work by the agency.

He said the Ethem Bey Mosque-originally built between about 1791 and 1819-is a piece of historical and cultural heritage shared by Turkey and Albania, and the mosque was restored back to its former glory with help of his country.

According to the president, the state-run TIKA has realized a total of 546 projects in Albania since 1996, and Turkey is eager to stand with the people of Albania in the future.

The countries also signed agreements in various areas, including disaster and emergency management, the media, state archives, culture and the arts, security, and youth and sports.

Rama said he was glad to be opening the mosque together with Erdoğan, who he said is an indispensable partner for Albania, with the mosque reflecting the age-old traditional ties with the Turkish people.