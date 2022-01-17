Turkey reports nearly 65,000 COVID-19 cases

The Turkish Health Ministry reported nearly 65,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The ministry reported 64,935 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths, and 72,106 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 403,836 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 139.57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

More than 57.27 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.15 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said. Turkiye has also given third booster shots to more than 23.37 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.54 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 328.64 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.