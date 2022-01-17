Greece starts fining unvaccinated 60+ people

Unvaccinated people over 60 years of age in Greece will be fined as of Monday, local media reports said.

The fine will be €50 ($57) for January and €100 ($114) from February to raise inoculation levels and relieve pressure on the country's healthcare system, local daily Kathimerini reported.

Ninety percent of people over 60 have been vaccinated or have booked a vaccination appointment since the fine was announced, the report added,

However, an estimated 300,000 people could face a penalty.

In the country, medical professionals who have not received a shot against COVID-19 have already been suspended and face the prospect of being sacked if they fail to comply with vaccination rules.

Some government officials favor expanding mandatory vaccination to people aged 50-59, but no such decision has been made yet.

Greece registered another 95 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, while the country's total death toll nears 22,000.