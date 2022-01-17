Celine Dion cancels North American shows to focus on her health

An ongoing health issue caused pop superstar Celine Dion to cancel another string of concerts as she focuses on her recovery.



Dion won't return for the remaining North American shows on her "Courage" tour following treatment for "severe and persistent muscle spasms," concert organizers said in an announcement at the weekend.



"I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in a statement. "There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."



The canceled concerts were scheduled to take place from March 9 to April 22. Stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC, were among those that were canceled.



Last October, Dion postponed the debut of her latest Las Vegas residency, which had been scheduled to begin in November, due to recurring muscle spasms.



"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion, 53, said at the time.



Her current "Courage" tour was postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now slated to resume in England in late May. The Canadian-born singer had performed 52 concerts on the tour before the pandemic postponement.



"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again," Dion said Saturday. "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media."



Dion is known for hits such as "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "My Heart Will Go On."



