At least three dead in riot at prison in the Dominican Republic

Published January 16,2022
A riot on Sunday morning left at least three dead in a prison in the Dominican Republic.
Nine other inmates were injured in the violent clashes at the La Victoria prison near the capital Santo Domingo, the newspaper Listin Diario reported, citing the prison administration.
Six of those who were injured were taken to hospital with gunshot and stab wounds. The La Victoria detention centre houses around 7,200 prisoners.
It was not initially clear what led to the riot. The victims of the clashes were serving prison sentences for illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking.
Many prisons in Latin America are overcrowded and controlled by crime syndicates. Violent clashes between opposing gangs have repeatedly led to deaths and injuries.