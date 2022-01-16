Armed attack leaves six dead in illegal bar in Mexico

Published January 16,2022
Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in an illegal bar in southern Mexico.
Four victims died on the spot after the attack near the town of Comalcalco in the state of Tabasco, the newspaper El Heraldo de Tabasco reported on Sunday.
Two other people succumbed to their injuries in hospital shortly afterward.
The attack could have been part of a territorial dispute between rival gangs, according to a report by Tabasco Hoy news site.
Nationwide, almost 100 homicides are currently registered per day in Mexico. In addition, more than 95,000 people are considered missing.
Much of the violence is the work of cartels and gangs involved in drug trafficking, racketeering and petrol theft.
Many have links to politics and the security forces, and most of the crimes are never solved.