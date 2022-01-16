News World Conservatives: Signs encouraging to lift COVID-19 rules in UK

Conservatives: Signs encouraging to lift COVID-19 rules in UK

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News' Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: "I'm under no doubt the kind of burdens this puts hospitality, wider business, schools and so on under, and I want us to get rid of those if we possibly can. The signs are encouraging but, clearly, we will wait to see the data ahead of that final decision."

DPA WORLD Published January 16,2022 Subscribe