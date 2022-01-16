DIVISIONS IN BRITAINS CONSERVATIVE PARTY OVER PARTYGATE SCANDAL

News World Divisions in Britain's Conservative Party over "partygate" scandal

A fully fledged Tory Party civil war seems to have erupted, as anger over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership. Six Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to quit so far, arguing that a change of senior officials would not reverse the "terminal damage" done to Mr Johnson by the allegations.

