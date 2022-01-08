Turkey confirms more than 66,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed more than 66,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 66,237 new cases, 141 coronavirus-related deaths, and 34,592 recoveries over the past day. As many as 418,264 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem infection, the country has administered more than 135.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

At least 57.06 million people have gotten the first jab, while nearly 51.87 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have also been given to more than 21.41 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.48 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 303.41 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.



