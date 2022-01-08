Greece undermines NATO alliance: Turkish defense chief

Greece has undermined NATO by attempting to form alliances against Turkey within the bloc, the Turkish national defense minister said on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar said Athens was pursuing expansionist policies in the region, violating international law.

Akar said the two countries were at odds on a number of issues, including Greece's aggressive armament policy, its arming of non-militarized islands in the Aegean Sea, policy of suppression of its Turkish minority, and unfounded claims in the Eastern Mediterranean violating the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Disputes on maritime delimitation, air space and flight information, were also among the major issues between Ankara and Athens, he said.

"Despite all these problems and provocations we urge them to negotiate. We want negotiated solutions based on good neighborly relations," Akar underlined.

He also slammed aerial and maritime violations by Greece, as well as provocative statements by Greek politicians against Turkey.

On Greece's arms purchases and maximalist claims, Akar said Athens was punching above its weight.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that the excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.