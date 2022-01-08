More than 100,000 protest against pandemic rules across France

More than 100,000 people demonstrated throughout France on Saturday against plans for tougher health regulations, amid the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.



There were 18,000 protesters in Paris alone, broadcaster France Info reported citing the Interior Ministry.



Demonstrations were held in many cities, drawing significantly more participants than in recent weeks. Police stepped in to quell rioting in some places.



The protests focus on tougher measures to encourage vaccination, including extensive restrictions for people who have not been inoculated against Covid-19. Under the planned regulations, those who are not vaccinated would not be able to go to cultural establishments, restaurants, bars or take long-distance trains.



Parliament has yet to pass the bill, which has been the focus of heated debate in the lower house.



Infection figures are rising rapidly in the meantime, with 2,528 cases per 100,000 people within the space of a week, according to recent data.



The protesters also took aim at President Emmanuel Macron, who recently said he wanted to "piss off" those who are not yet vaccinated. His use of a colloquial term was heavily criticized by the public and the opposition.



