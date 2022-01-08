40,000 people protest against Covid-19 measures in Vienna

Some 40,000 people protested in Vienna on Saturday against government measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned vaccine mandate for the general public.



Police said the demonstration was largely peaceful.



However, officers did have to halt the march briefly. Some demonstrators tried to break through the police barrier and some were arrested, according to the police.



More than 1,000 officers were deployed at the protest.



Vaccination is set to become compulsory in Austria from next month.



The country has seen several similar large-scale protests in recent weeks over the issue.



