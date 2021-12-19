Turkey determined to continue cooperation with Russia: Foreign minister

Ankara is determined to continue fruitful cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and common interests with Moscow, Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu gave an interview to Russia's state-owned RIA news agency on the 5th anniversary of death of Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador in Turkey.

On Dec. 10, 2016, Karlov was speaking at an art exhibit in Ankara when he was shot dead by Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty police officer linked to FETO, the group behind the defeated coup attempt of 2016 in Turkey.

Altintas was shot dead in a standoff after killing Karlov.

Calling Karlov an experienced diplomat who played a significant role to enhance Turkish-Russian relations during a difficult period, he said the loss had deeply saddened both the people of Russia and Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu said the attack was an attempt to negatively affect the Turkish-Russian friendship, but they did not fall into the trap and the detractors were disappointed.

He said terrorism does not take into account race, religion, language or position, and Turkey, which has lost many diplomats and ambassadors to the menace, understands Russia's pain very well.

Mentioning the growing cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, he said high-level contacts continue intensively, and both sides have a strong common will for the development of relations.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.