UN chief arrives for solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived on Sunday in Beirut for what was called a "visit of solidarity" with Lebanon and its people during a crippling economic crisis.



Guterres was greeted at the Rafik Hariri Airport in Beirut by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.



During his two-day visit, Guterres will meet with government officials, including President Michel Aoun, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as religious leaders and civil society representatives.



He will also pay tribute to victims of last year's deadly port explosion and "undertake field visits to interact with people impacted by the numerous crises the country has been facing," a UN statement said.



Guterres is due to go to southern Lebanon to visit the UN Interim Force, which monitors the border between Lebanon and Israel.



Lebanon is experiencing one of the world's worst economic crises in more than 150 years, according to the World Bank.



The national currency has now lost about 95 per cent of its value. Analysts expect the Lebanese pound to further fall in the next few days.



According to a UN report, more than 70 per cent of Lebanon's 6 million people now live below the poverty line.



"Lasting solutions can only come from inside Lebanon," Guterres said in a video message ahead of his visit.



"It is essential for leaders to put the people first, and implement the reforms needed to set Lebanon back on track, including efforts to promote accountability and transparency, and root out corruption," he added.



The UN chief said he goes to Lebanon with "one simple message: the United Nations stands with the people of Lebanon."



