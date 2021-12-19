Over 124M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 124.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Over 56.66 million people have received a first vaccine shot, while more than 51.16 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 14.28 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 16,910 new coronavirus infections, 171 related deaths, and 22,858 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 349,193 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.35 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 274.38 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.