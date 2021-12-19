Israeli parliament limits work as Omicron-fuelled 'fifth wave' looms

The Israeli parliament is restricting its in-person activities and shifting to remote work due to concern about the spread of the Omicron variant, a spokesperson for the legislature said on Sunday.



Several lawmakers have gone into quarantine in recent weeks after coming into contact with infected people.



Israeli media reported on Sunday that nine more had been sent into isolation after spending time with a reporter who later tested positive.



The Knesset spokesperson said that most work at the legislature would take place over Zoom and other online platforms but that the details of the new arrangement were still being discussed.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Israelis to brace for a coming "fifth wave" of the pandemic.



"Omicron has already penetrated the country, meaning that there are already infections among the public. We are also seeing a rise in the basic reproduction number. It has started," he said at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.



"Everyone, all citizens, need to look out for themselves, their families and their children ... The wave has arrived," he said, urging those who have hesitated in getting vaccinated to do so immediately.



Only 59 per cent of the 9.4 million Israelis are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received three doses or are still within six months of their second dose. Thirty-two per cent have never received a jab at all, according to the Health Ministry.



There have been 175 confirmed Omicron infections in Israel. In addition, there are 380 suspected cases.



