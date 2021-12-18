Turkish defense chief Hulusi Akar meets Nigerian and Ethiopian counterparts

The Turkish defense minister separately met with his Nigerian and Ethiopian counterparts in Istanbul, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

During the meeting between Hulusi Akar and Nigerian Defense Minister Bashir Salihi Magashi , views were exchanged on bilateral and regional defense and security, a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement said.

The necessity of increasing cooperation between Turkey and Nigeria in the field of military education and defense industry was also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Akar also met with Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay .

During the meeting held in Istanbul, the two exchanged views in the fields of regional defense and security.