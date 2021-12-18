Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad over phone

The Turkish president and the emir of Qatar discussed regional issues and steps to improve bilateral relations, Turkey 's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

Speaking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad over the phone, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his greetings to the Qatari people on Qatar's National Day, according to a statement by the directorate.

Qatar's National Day is celebrated annually on Dec. 18. It marks the unification of Qatar in 1878 under the leadership of the country's founding father, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.







