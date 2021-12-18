Turkish finance minister Nureddin Nebati briefs banking sector on new economic model

Turkey 's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has briefed the country's banking association, BDDK banking watchdog and state bank managers on the government's new low-rates economic model, the association said on Saturday.

In a statement, the banking association said the goal of the meeting was to discuss "healthy, consistent growth", adding that developments in the banking sector, as well as the domestic and global economy, had been evaluated.

"Our banks will continue to use their resources to meet the financial needs of households and the real economy, within the free-market mechanism that operates with its rules," it said.



