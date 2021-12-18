Armenia appoints special representative for dialogue with Turkey

Armenia on Saturday appointed its special representative for dialogue with Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan will be the special representative of the Republic of #Armenia for the process of the dialogue between Armenia and #Turkey," the spokesperson said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkey appointed Serdar Kılıç, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia.

Kilic was appointed with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu said that positive statements for the normalization of relations were recently made from both sides, adding that there is a need to take confidence-building measures.