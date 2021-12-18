Martinelli double helps Arsenal rout hapless Leeds

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli 's double helped Arsenal ease to a dominant 4-1 win at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

In the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday due to a huge rise in COVID-19 cases among players, Arsenal blew beleaguered Leeds away with a blistering first-half display.

Having shipped seven goals at Manchester City in midweek, Leeds were repeatedly carved apart in the opening period, with Martinelli's brace putting Arsenal 2-0 up inside 28 minutes.

Frustrations were palpable all round Elland Road as Bukayo Saka added a third for Arsenal three minutes before the break, with the scoreline not at all flattering for the dominant London side.

Leeds did threaten a late comeback when Rafinha converted a penalty 15 minutes from time, but substitute Emile Smith Rowe's late goal put the game beyond the hosts.

Arsenal's third league success in a row consolidated fourth spot in the standings, while Leeds' second successive hammering left them down in 16th, five clear of the drop zone, but having played three more games than Burnley in 18th.





