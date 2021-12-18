ERDOĞAN PLEDGES TO SEND 15 MLN DOSES OF TURKEYS LOCALLY-DEVELOPED COVID JAB TURKOVAC TO AFRICA

Turkey

plans to send 15 million doses of its locally developed coronavirus jab "" to Africa, Presidenttold a Turkey-in Istanbul on Saturday."It is a disgrace for humanity that only 6 per cent of the African population has received the," Erdoğan told leaders from the continent.will work to help overcomeandof Africa during the pandemic, the Turkish president added.has already applied for emergency use approval forand doses will be shared with Africa once authorization is granted, Erdoğan added.The number ofis rising more rapidly than ever before, especially in South Africa, the(WHO) warned this week.Erdoğan saidis committed to further deepening trade ties with Africa. He set a goal of 75 billion dollars a year, up from the 30 billion dollars in trade seen so far this year.has 43 embassies between's 54 countries and has large investments fromto energy, defence and infrastructure projects.A total of 16 leaders and 102 ministers are attending the Istanbul summit, the third such meeting, Turkish Foreign Ministersaid on Friday.