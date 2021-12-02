U.S. diplomat Blinken: Ukraine in no way posing threat to Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Ukraine is in no way posing a threat to or seeking a confrontation that justifies a Russian military intervention and that it is now on Russia to de-escalate.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Blinken said the United States is prepared to work with Russia and Ukraine to support a diplomatic process resolution. He added that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin may have an opportunity to speak directly in the near future.

U.S. SAYS 'NOT TOO LATE' FOR IRAN TO REVERSE NUCLEAR POLICY

Blinken said Thursday it was not too late for Iran to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, but cautioned that optimism was low.

"I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don't give us a lot of cause for for optimism," he said. "But even though the hour is getting very late, it is not too late for Iran to reverse course," he added.

'BIDEN AND PUTIN MAY SPEAK DIRECTLY IN NEAR FUTURE'

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will "likely" speak soon to discuss the escalating conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

"It's likely the presidents will speak directly in the near future," Blinken told reporters in Stockholm.





