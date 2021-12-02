Turkey blasts Assad regime for targeting its territorial integrity

Turkey on Thursday strongly denied a statement by the so-called parliament of the Syrian regime , targeting the country's territorial integrity.

"We strongly reject the impertinent and unlawful statement targeting the territorial integrity of our country, which has been made by the regime's so-called People's Assembly which is devoid of democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people," Tanju Bilgiç , the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

Bilgiç underlined that such statements were also signs of "delusional impasse" on the part of the Bashar al Assad regime , which has been oppressing its own people for years and is "responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands innocent people and displacement of millions from their lands and homes."

"Turkey, as in the past, today and also in the future, has perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and any threats to its national interests," he added.