Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties and regional issues at Stockholm meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and regional challenges with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm, Sweden's capital.

Çavuşoğlu tweeted that he "discussed bilateral relations & regional issues including Syria, Libya, Ukraine & Caucasus" with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting.

The top diplomats exchanged views on further stabilization of the situation in the Transcaucasia, as well as the prospect of taking collaborative actions to achieve a Bosnian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, and Finland.

On his meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, he stated on Twitter that they discussed steps to be taken after the "historic" Turkic Council summit in Istanbul which was held on Nov. 12.

While meeting with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on the 75th anniversary of Turkey-Luxembourg diplomatic relations was a "pleasure," Çavuşoğlu also noted that he and his Finnish counterpart Olavi Haavisto discussed joint "efforts in the field of mediation and regional issues."



